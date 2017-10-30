Fangtastic Cat Dubbed 'Count Catula' Looking For A Purrmanent Home This Halloween

An adorable black moggy with a large fang and a deformed ear is looking for a forever home this Halloween.

The seven-year-old cat called Raphael has been dubbed ‘Count Catula’ because of his unique looks, however staff at RSPCA Northamptonshire are concerned for his future because nobody wants to rehome him.

“While we think Raphael is gorgeous, he does have some rather distinguishing features and a unique appearance,” RSPCA adoptions manager Emma Markham said.

“With his canine tooth jutting out and his deformed ear he looks just like a bat! But we hope this won’t hinder him from finding a home.”