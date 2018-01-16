‘Black Mirror’ creator Charlie Brooker has revealed the unlikely inspiration behind ‘Hang The DJ’, the romantic comedy-themed episode which debuted at the tail-end of last year.

The episode focuses on a futuristic dating app which sets you up with someone and tells you right at the beginning of the relationship how long you’ll be with them for (there’s also a twist at the end but we’ll not spoil that for you, just in case).

And while there are plenty of dating apps to choose from right now, for anything from hookups to specific long term relationships, Charlie Brooker has admitted that it was actually Spotify that gave him the idea for ‘Hang The DJ’.