'Black Panther' Breaks Box Office Records After Pulling In $192m In Opening Weekend

Many predicted ‘Black Panther’ was going to be huge, but the film is now officially record-breaking.
The superhero movie, which is the first from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an almost entirely black cast, has broken three records in less than a week, and is on course to break more.
Having already pulled in $192 million (£138 million) since Thursday (15 February) night, it’s now been revealed ‘Black Panther’ had the biggest opening for a film with a black director (Ryan Coogler) ever - a record previously held by F. Gary Gray’s ‘Furious 7’, the first film with a black director to break the $100 million mark.
‘Black Panther’ has also achieved the biggest February opening of all time, overtaking ‘Deadpool’, which made $152m in 2016.
The only films with higher opening weekend figures are ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘The Avengers’.
‘Black Panther’ is also the best-scoring superhero movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes, which currently has a 97%.
Meanwhile, the also ranked as the second-highest opening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just behind ‘The Avengers’, which took home $207.4 million in its first three days.
To top things off, one of the film’s stars, Daniel Kaluuya, also took home the Bafta Rising Star Award during Sunday night’s ceremony.
You can check out our HuffPost Verdict on ‘Black Panther’ here.
