'Black Panther' Breaks Box Office Records After Pulling In $192m In Opening Weekend

Many predicted ‘Black Panther’ was going to be huge, but the film is now officially record-breaking.

The superhero movie, which is the first from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an almost entirely black cast, has broken three records in less than a week, and is on course to break more.

Having already pulled in $192 million (£138 million) since Thursday (15 February) night, it’s now been revealed ‘Black Panther’ had the biggest opening for a film with a black director (Ryan Coogler) ever - a record previously held by F. Gary Gray’s ‘Furious 7’, the first film with a black director to break the $100 million mark.

‘Black Panther’ has also achieved the biggest February opening of all time, overtaking ‘Deadpool’, which made $152m in 2016.