Christopher Biggins has slammed the decision to bring back ‘Blind Date’.
The star, who was a close friend of the show’s late host Cilla Black, has described Channel 5’s rumoured reboot of the classic ITV dating show as “depressing”, adding that he won’t be tuning in.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: “‘Let’s bring back old-established things which were great because Cilla Black made them great.’ It’s very depressing.
“I don’t think they should do it.
While Channel 5 are still to confirm the news, reports suggested the new show - set to air later this year - will have its format tweaked to reflect more modern approaches to dating.
A source told The Sun: “It’s huge news to bring [‘Blind Date’] back. It’s a classic format that will be rebooted to make it young, sexy and modern. Expect sparks to fly.
“In an age of Tinder, you have got to earn the right to love on this show.”
Former ‘Geordie Shore’ star and ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner Vicky Pattison was named as a potential replacement for Cilla.
Others said to be in the frame include former ‘Coronation Street’ stars Georgia May Foote and Helen Flanagan, as well as pop singer Olly Murs, who received mixed reviews when he co-hosted ‘The X Factor’ in 2015.
Cilla, who died in 2015 after suffering a stroke, fronted ‘Blind Date’ from its inception in 1985, famously quitting live on air in 2003.
ITV has since enjoyed success with a new dating show, ‘Take Me Out’, as well as the recent relaunch of ‘Love Island’ on sister channel ITV2.
Holly Willoughby, who was previously rumoured to be bringing ‘Blind Date’ back to ITV, also fronted her own dating show, ‘Meet The Parents’, for the channel last year.
‘Blind Date’ isn’t the only dating show to receive a reboot this year, following the news reigning ‘I’m A Celebrity’ champion Scarlett Moffatt is to front a new series of ‘Streetmate’ for Channel 4.