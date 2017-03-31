All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    31/03/2017 17:02 BST | Updated 31/03/2017 17:20 BST

    Blogger's Attitude To Her Stretch Marks Is A Valuable Lesson In Self-Love

    Love the skin you're in.

    While we may not care to admit it, many of us have complicated relationships with our bodies. 

    Beyond the armour - whether that’s Instagram filters or flattering clothing - we all have parts of our bodies that we don’t like so much.

    Kenzie Brenna, a body image campaigner and blogger, is no exception. Despite oozing body positivity, she admits she too has a “least favourite” body part: her stomach. 

    Instagram

    Earlier this week, she posted a stream of consciousness, recounting the innermost thoughts she has when she looks down at her stretch marks.

    Her point? To prove that we all have moments where we aren’t feeling ourselves, but ultimately we should always try to practise self-love.

    It’s something we can all relate to and hopefully learn from.

    Here are my thoughts when I look at my least favourite part of my body. ----------- "They're not usually this noticeable." "If you only had the money to get rid on them." "They actually look kinda cool." "Sorta like a the beginning of a story." "More like the beginning of a LONG story." "Would I erase my story to not have these?" "You'd probably be more comfortable without them." "Would I truly though?" "Okay ask yourself the question." "I don't wanna." "Just do it." "Does this affect the quality of who I am?" "No." "Would it make you a better person if you got rid of these marks?" "No." "Would it make you kinder, more generous and a better lover if you had the money to erase them?" "No." "Then you're perfect." "I don't feel perfect." "That's cause perfect isn't a feeling." ------ you guys get it 💞 you don't have to be in love with yourself everyday, but I PROMISE if you practice self love you will have more loving moments with yourself than you could ever dream of. ☁️💫 KEEP DREAMING. KEEP LOVING. KEEP AT IT. #selflovebootcamp #loveyourself #beyourownkindofbeautiful

    A post shared by Kenzie Brenna (@omgkenzieee) on

    “They’re not usually this noticeable.”
    ”If you only had the money to get rid on them.”
    ”They actually look kinda cool.”
    ”Sorta like a the beginning of a story.”
    ”More like the beginning of a LONG story.”
    ”Would I erase my story to not have these?”
    ”You’d probably be more comfortable without them.”
    ”Would I truly though?”
    ”Okay ask yourself the question.”
    ”I don’t wanna.”
    ”Just do it.”
    ”Does this affect the quality of who I am?”
    ”No.”
    ”Would it make you a better person if you got rid of these marks?”
    ”No.”
    ”Would it make you kinder, more generous and a better lover if you had the money to erase them?”
    ”No.”
    ”Then you’re perfect.”
    ”I don’t feel perfect.”
    ”That’s cause perfect isn’t a feeling.”

    Her message is simple: “You don’t have to be in love with yourself everyday, but I PROMISE if you practice self love you will have more loving moments with yourself than you could ever dream of.”  

    Well said.

    See Also:

    MORE:WomenBody Imagebody positivity

    Conversations