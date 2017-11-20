Blogger With Cancer Shares Empowering Message About Hair: 'It Does Not Define You'

A blogger undergoing cancer treatment has refused to let hair loss knock her confidence, telling her followers: “Hair is hair, no more, no less and it does not define you.”

Milly Smith, who started the popular Instagram account Self Love Club, said she wanted to spread positivity despite having stage 4 cervical cancer.

“I’ve previously had thinning hair due to medication but right now my hair is falling out in clumps due to chemo/radiationtherapy and it’s likely I will lose all of it,” she said in a recent post.

“I realised that a year ago this would have devastated me beyond belief, but right now I’m at peace with it and it’s due to self-love and positivity.”