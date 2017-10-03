The husband of a detective whose body was found in a lake has been charged with her murder.

Leanne McKie, 39, a serving Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer from Wilmslow, was found dead in Poynton Park, Cheshire, on Friday.

Darren McKie, 43, also a GMP officer, will appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said Darren McKie was arrested during the early hours on Friday after his wife’s body was found and was subsequently charged with murder.