The bodybuilder’s actions have since been slammed by body positive campaigners for “reinforcing harmful beauty standards”.

Andrews’ Instagram account is now set to private, however the photo was shared on a women’s Facebook support group with the caption: “This is why most people hate going to the gym to try and better themselves.”

Diana Andrews (@missdianaandrews) shared a photo of a woman on a treadmill on her Instagram story with the caption “love handles”, followed by a separate post in which she implies that the woman is “ordering burgers for delivery”.

A bodybuilder has been called out for sharing two Instagram posts with her 17,000 followers in which she “body-shames” a woman in the gym.

Body positive blogger Megan Crabbe, 24, from Essex, branded Andrew’s Instagram post as “disgusting”.

“I wish people like Diana would realise that tearing someone else down for how they look, won’t make you feel any better about yourself,” Crabbe, who is a carer, told The Huffington Post UK.

“All it does is reinforce harmful beauty standards and continues to make women believe that we exist to be in competition with each other for the prize of ‘most beautiful’. We don’t. There’s room for us all and the shaming has to stop.”

Women in the UK have one of the lowest body confidence scores in the world, according to a report by Dove, with only 20% of us saying we like the way that we look.

What’s more, over half of women (56%) globally recognise that social media drives negative body image.

Emmy Gilmour from The Recover Clinic, which helps treat people with eating disorders, said social media acted as an “enabler” in this instance.

“It’s likely that the woman posting these pictures was being rewarded by her audience,” she explained.

“This is a really tragic example of a how society has conditioned women to judge and compare one another. We’re living in an era where it’s normal to tell women that they’re inadequate, and that they must apologise for how they look.

“The solidarity between women is breaking down, when really, we should be supporting one another no matter the shape, size or weight.”

