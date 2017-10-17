An advert depicting ‘period blood’ is to air on social and digital platforms in an attempt to smash menstrual stigma by feminine care brand Bodyform. In the past, adverts have used an unrealistic blue liquid to demonstrate the absorbency of sanitary products when a woman is on her period. Now, for the first time in the UK, we will see blood-red liquid poured onto pads.

Bodyform

Bodyform has high hopes of normalising periods with its latest ad campaign #bloodnormal, which sees a young man purchase pads from a convenience store and a woman shower with period blood running down her legs. So far, reactions towards the advert range from mild disgust to admiration. Nadia Mendoza, from The Self Esteem Team, labelled the use of the blue liquid currently used in adverts as “damaging”. “Have you ever seen a woman bleed blue liquid? No,” she said. “So why is this still the image that so many associate with periods? “It not only suggests that period blood is unsightly, shameful and something that should live firmly behind closed doors, it also paints a wholly unrealistic picture for young girls who are yet to start their periods. “Starting your period for the first time is hard enough without the fear associated with the unexpected sight of blood. It’s scary, it’s unsettling and it’s unnecessary.” She added: “Showing a true-to-life representation of period blood might seem like a small step, but it’s one that will be hugely beneficial in helping a new generation of young women to understand that periods are nothing to be ashamed of.”