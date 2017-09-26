All Sections
    Bonfire Night 2017: Where To Watch Fireworks In London

    See you there 🎆

    Oaker Min / EyeEm via Getty Images

    Bonfire night 2017 falls on a Sunday this year, but it doesn’t mean you have to cut the celebrations short - firework displays in London will be kicking off on Friday 3 November until Sunday 5 November.

    From Alexandra Palace’s fireworks bonanza, which will be accompanied by a beer festival and tunes from DJ Yoda, to free fireworks at Blackheath, here’s the lowdown on where to catch the best displays and bonfires in the capital.

    Free Fireworks Displays In London

    Blackheath Fireworks Display 2017

    This fireworks display often draws in the crowds, with as many as 100,000 people turning up each year. There’ll also be food stalls, drinks and a funfair for the kids.

    Price: Free
    Date: Saturday 4 November
    Time: Funfair opens from 12pm, food stalls and bars open at 5pm and fireworks kick off at 8pm. 

    Primrose Hill + Hampstead Heath Fireworks Display 2017

    Both places are high up, with amazing views across London, and they’re free to attend! Just make sure you wrap up warm.

    Price: Free
    Date: 3-5 November
    Time: All night  

    Ticketed Events

    Alexandra Palace Fireworks Display 2017

    Every year Alexandra Palace ups its game. This year, the fireworks display soundtrack is curated by DJ Yoda. There’ll also be a big parade, beer festival, ice skating rink and bonfire.

    Price: £8 adult early bird tickets (16+) / £6 child early bird tickets (11-15 years old) / children under 10 go free.
    Date: Friday 3 November and Saturday 4 November
    Time: Laser show starts at 8.30pm on Friday and 7.30pm on Saturday

    Book tickets online here (they usually sell out quickly).

    Wimbledon Park Fireworks Display 2017

    There are two musical, themed performances at each venue. From 6.45pm there will be a Disney-themed show which is more suitable for young children. From 8.30pm there will be ‘Festival Headliners’. There’ll also be a funfair, refreshments and bar.

    Price: £8 online early bird / £10 on the night / free for children under 4
    Date: Saturday 4 November
    Time: 6.30pm

    Morden Park Fireworks Display 2017

    Exactly the same set-up and timings as the firework display at Wimbledon park, but on a different day.

    Price: £8 online early bird / £10 on the night / free for children under 4
    Date: Sunday 5 November
    Time: 6.30pm

    Battersea Park Fireworks Display 2017

    The theme of this year’s Battersea Park Fireworks display is ‘Power’. Combined with fireworks from award-winning pyro-technicians Jubilee Fireworks, it’s sure to be an electrifying 22 minutes. There’ll also be food and drink stalls.

    Price: £8.50 early bird / £10 standard / free for under 10s, however they must have a ticket.
    Date: Saturday 4 November
    Time: Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire is lit at 7.30pm and the firework display starts at 8pm. There is no entry after 8pm.

    Book tickets online here.

    Brockwell Park Fireworks Display 2017

    This year’s Lambeth Fireworks display, held at Brockwell Park, follows the theme ‘A Night at the Movies’. The display will last for 20 minutes, accompanied by quotes and soundtracks from a host of cult classic blockbuster movies. The event opens at 5pm with live music, funfair rides, food and drink, and the fireworks display kicks off at 8pm.

    Price: £8.50 adult early bird / £4 child early bird / £10 adult standard ticket / £5 child standard ticket
    Date: Saturday 4 November
    Time: Event opens at 5pm

    Book tickets online here.

    Bishops Park Fireworks Display 2017

    This year, Hammersmith and Fulham council are throwing a ‘full moon fireworks’ event at Bishops Park. While details aren’t yet clear, the council has confirmed there will be bars, food vendors, a funfair and, of course, firework displays.

    Price: £6 advanced ticket price, £8 on the gate, under 5s go free.
    Date: Friday 3 November
    Time: 6pm-9.30pm with the children’s display starting at 7.15pm and the main display starting at 8pm.

    Book tickets online here.

    Ravenscourt Park Fireworks Display 2017

    Exactly the same set-up and timings as the firework display at Bishops park, but on a different day.

    Price: £6 advanced ticket price, £8 on the gate, under 5s go free.
    Date: Saturday 4 November
    Time: 6pm-9.30pm with the children’s display starting at 7.15pm and the main display starting at 8pm.

    Book tickets online here.

    Where To Watch Fireworks In London Indoors

    Aqua Shard

    The bar at the top of the Shard has spectacular views across the city. It’s the place to be if you want to watch the fireworks in a warm, stylish environment.

    Price: Cocktails from £16
    Date: 3-5 November
    Time: Until 1am

    OXO Tower

    Not feeling the Shard? Sit in the Oxo Tower bar, grab a cocktail and watch to your heart’s content.

    Price: Cocktails from £11
    Date: 3-5 November
    Time: Until midnight

    Duck and Waffle

    Grab some tasty food and enjoy panoramic views across London from the highest 24/7 restaurant in the capital.

    Price: Cocktails from £14
    Date: 3-5 November
    Time: All night

