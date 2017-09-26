Price: Free

Date: 3-5 November

Time: All night

Ticketed Events

Price: £8 adult early bird tickets (16+) / £6 child early bird tickets (11-15 years old) / children under 10 go free. Date: Friday 3 November and Saturday 4 November Time: Laser show starts at 8.30pm on Friday and 7.30pm on Saturday

Every year Alexandra Palace ups its game. This year, the fireworks display soundtrack is curated by DJ Yoda. There’ll also be a big parade, beer festival, ice skating rink and bonfire.

There are two musical, themed performances at each venue. From 6.45pm there will be a Disney-themed show which is more suitable for young children. From 8.30pm there will be ‘Festival Headliners’. There’ll also be a funfair, refreshments and bar.

Exactly the same set-up and timings as the firework display at Wimbledon park, but on a different day.

Battersea Park Fireworks Display 2017

The theme of this year’s Battersea Park Fireworks display is ‘Power’. Combined with fireworks from award-winning pyro-technicians Jubilee Fireworks, it’s sure to be an electrifying 22 minutes. There’ll also be food and drink stalls.

Price: £8.50 early bird / £10 standard / free for under 10s, however they must have a ticket.

Date: Saturday 4 November

Time: Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire is lit at 7.30pm and the firework display starts at 8pm. There is no entry after 8pm.

Brockwell Park Fireworks Display 2017

This year’s Lambeth Fireworks display, held at Brockwell Park, follows the theme ‘A Night at the Movies’. The display will last for 20 minutes, accompanied by quotes and soundtracks from a host of cult classic blockbuster movies. The event opens at 5pm with live music, funfair rides, food and drink, and the fireworks display kicks off at 8pm.

Price: £8.50 adult early bird / £4 child early bird / £10 adult standard ticket / £5 child standard ticket

Date: Saturday 4 November

Time: Event opens at 5pm

Bishops Park Fireworks Display 2017

This year, Hammersmith and Fulham council are throwing a ‘full moon fireworks’ event at Bishops Park. While details aren’t yet clear, the council has confirmed there will be bars, food vendors, a funfair and, of course, firework displays.

Price: £6 advanced ticket price, £8 on the gate, under 5s go free.

Date: Friday 3 November

Time: 6pm-9.30pm with the children’s display starting at 7.15pm and the main display starting at 8pm.

Ravenscourt Park Fireworks Display 2017

Exactly the same set-up and timings as the firework display at Bishops park, but on a different day.

Price: £6 advanced ticket price, £8 on the gate, under 5s go free.

Date: Saturday 4 November

Time: 6pm-9.30pm with the children’s display starting at 7.15pm and the main display starting at 8pm.

