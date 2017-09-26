Bonfire night 2017 falls on a Sunday this year, but it doesn’t mean you have to cut the celebrations short - firework displays in London will be kicking off on Friday 3 November until Sunday 5 November.
From Alexandra Palace’s fireworks bonanza, which will be accompanied by a beer festival and tunes from DJ Yoda, to free fireworks at Blackheath, here’s the lowdown on where to catch the best displays and bonfires in the capital.
Free Fireworks Displays In London
Blackheath Fireworks Display 2017
This fireworks display often draws in the crowds, with as many as 100,000 people turning up each year. There’ll also be food stalls, drinks and a funfair for the kids.
Price: Free
Date: Saturday 4 November
Time: Funfair opens from 12pm, food stalls and bars open at 5pm and fireworks kick off at 8pm.
Primrose Hill + Hampstead Heath Fireworks Display 2017
Both places are high up, with amazing views across London, and they’re free to attend! Just make sure you wrap up warm.
Price: Free
Date: 3-5 November
Time: All night
Ticketed Events
Alexandra Palace Fireworks Display 2017
Every year Alexandra Palace ups its game. This year, the fireworks display soundtrack is curated by DJ Yoda. There’ll also be a big parade, beer festival, ice skating rink and bonfire.
Price: £8 adult early bird tickets (16+) / £6 child early bird tickets (11-15 years old) / children under 10 go free.
Date: Friday 3 November and Saturday 4 November
Time: Laser show starts at 8.30pm on Friday and 7.30pm on Saturday
Book tickets online here (they usually sell out quickly).
Wimbledon Park Fireworks Display 2017
There are two musical, themed performances at each venue. From 6.45pm there will be a Disney-themed show which is more suitable for young children. From 8.30pm there will be ‘Festival Headliners’. There’ll also be a funfair, refreshments and bar.
Price: £8 online early bird / £10 on the night / free for children under 4
Date: Saturday 4 November
Time: 6.30pm
Morden Park Fireworks Display 2017
Exactly the same set-up and timings as the firework display at Wimbledon park, but on a different day.
Price: £8 online early bird / £10 on the night / free for children under 4
Date: Sunday 5 November
Time: 6.30pm
Battersea Park Fireworks Display 2017
The theme of this year’s Battersea Park Fireworks display is ‘Power’. Combined with fireworks from award-winning pyro-technicians Jubilee Fireworks, it’s sure to be an electrifying 22 minutes. There’ll also be food and drink stalls.
Price: £8.50 early bird / £10 standard / free for under 10s, however they must have a ticket.
Date: Saturday 4 November
Time: Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire is lit at 7.30pm and the firework display starts at 8pm. There is no entry after 8pm.
Brockwell Park Fireworks Display 2017
This year’s Lambeth Fireworks display, held at Brockwell Park, follows the theme ‘A Night at the Movies’. The display will last for 20 minutes, accompanied by quotes and soundtracks from a host of cult classic blockbuster movies. The event opens at 5pm with live music, funfair rides, food and drink, and the fireworks display kicks off at 8pm.
Price: £8.50 adult early bird / £4 child early bird / £10 adult standard ticket / £5 child standard ticket
Date: Saturday 4 November
Time: Event opens at 5pm
Bishops Park Fireworks Display 2017
This year, Hammersmith and Fulham council are throwing a ‘full moon fireworks’ event at Bishops Park. While details aren’t yet clear, the council has confirmed there will be bars, food vendors, a funfair and, of course, firework displays.
Price: £6 advanced ticket price, £8 on the gate, under 5s go free.
Date: Friday 3 November
Time: 6pm-9.30pm with the children’s display starting at 7.15pm and the main display starting at 8pm.
Ravenscourt Park Fireworks Display 2017
Exactly the same set-up and timings as the firework display at Bishops park, but on a different day.
Price: £6 advanced ticket price, £8 on the gate, under 5s go free.
Date: Saturday 4 November
Time: 6pm-9.30pm with the children’s display starting at 7.15pm and the main display starting at 8pm.
Where To Watch Fireworks In London Indoors
Aqua Shard
The bar at the top of the Shard has spectacular views across the city. It’s the place to be if you want to watch the fireworks in a warm, stylish environment.
Price: Cocktails from £16
Date: 3-5 November
Time: Until 1am
OXO Tower
Not feeling the Shard? Sit in the Oxo Tower bar, grab a cocktail and watch to your heart’s content.
Price: Cocktails from £11
Date: 3-5 November
Time: Until midnight
Duck and Waffle
Grab some tasty food and enjoy panoramic views across London from the highest 24/7 restaurant in the capital.
Price: Cocktails from £14
Date: 3-5 November
Time: All night