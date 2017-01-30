'Boobgate' Police Chief Rebekah Sutcliffe To Learn If She Will Keep £109K Job

A police chief who bared her breast in a drunken scandal dubbed “Boobgate” will today discover if she keeps her £109,000-a-year job.

Assistant Chief Constable Rebekah Sutcliffe told Superintendent Sarah Jackson that her “credibility was zero” after she had a “boob job” and berated her as a “laughing stock” who would be judged professionally “on the size of her tits” during the drunken tirade.

She then went on to pull down the front of her dress to expose her left breast to her Greater Manchester Police (GMP) colleague and say: “Look at these, look at these, these are the breasts of someone who has had three children.

“They are ugly but I don’t feel the need to pump myself full of silicone to get self-esteem.”