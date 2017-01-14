An American shoe company has apologised and recalled a boot after a photo went viral showing that it left behind a series of swastika prints.

After a photo of the print left by the Polar Fox boot was uploaded to Reddit, the manufacturer, Conal International Trading Co, announced it would no longer sell the item of footwear.

The company said the design of the treading was an “obvious mistake”, but was in “no way intentional”.

“We will not be selling any of our boots with the misprint to anyone,” the company said.

In the Reddit post the boot-wearer wrote: “There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots…”

They later added: “They fit true to size. Pretty warm. Definitely more a fashion pair, but subjected to ones taste”.

The picture was viewed over three million times and prompted over 5,000 comments.

Conal International Trading Co distributes shoes throughout the US at “affordable” and “competitive prices,” according to its website and was founded in 2002.

“We insist to use good materials and keep eyes on inspection process to our production lines in manufacturing,” the website reads.