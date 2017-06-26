Boots Apologises After Skin Chart Slammed For 'Implying Brown And Black Skin Is Abnormal'

A skin chart by Boots has come under fire for “implying brown and black skin is abnormal”.

The chart, featuring a list of skin types and the SPF that should be used depending on where customers are in the world, was spotted in the sun cream section of Boots.

One of the skin types featured on the chart was listed as ‘normal’, while those below it were labelled ‘olive’, ‘brown’ and ‘black’. Meanwhile the skin types above it were listed as ‘fair’ and ‘sensitive’.

Twitter user Simran shared a photo of the chart online, asking: “Just wondering what constitutes as a ‘normal’ skin colour and why brown and black is implied to be abnormal?”

Boots has since apologised for any offence caused and said the chart will be removed immediately.

yo @BootsUK, just wondering what constitutes as a 'normal' skin colour and why brown and black is implied to be abnormal? lmk!! :)) pic.twitter.com/CdJXRqDsNn — simran ♡ (@Simisear_) June 24, 2017

The chart was particularly confusing because it listed ‘sensitive’ and ‘normal’, which are skin types, followed by ‘fair’, ‘olive’, ‘brown’ and ‘black’ which are skin shades.

People also questioned why brown and black people were being encouraged to wear a lower SPF in hotter climates.

Also skin cancer effects brown/black people so using 10spf - 15spf actually isn't enough. Are they actually ok. — Leyya Sattar (@Leyyax) June 24, 2017

Sloppy labelling aside, as someone somewhere between olive / brown I wouldn't risk equatorial climates with SPF 15-30! — Rebecca Mansoor (@MansoorRebecca) June 25, 2017

yo @bootsUK SPF 10 and 15 is really low uno you can't be out here telling black and brown ppl to be using that — daisy ifama (@daisyifama) June 24, 2017

According to the NHS, “people with naturally brown or black skin are less likely to get skin cancer, as darker skin has some protection against UV rays”.

But skin cancer can still occur - especially types not related to UV, for example on non-pigmented parts of the body like the soles of the feet.

Simran’s tweet was met with some confusion...

I think it means someone who doesn't have sensitive or oily skin rather than to do with tone — elena (@elenajday) June 24, 2017

so brown and black aren't skin tones? do black and brown people all have the same type of skin? — simran ♡ (@Simisear_) June 24, 2017

But mainly fury.

this is honestly one of the most disgraceful and ridiculous things I have ever seen! — Sophie Watts (@sophierkwatts) June 24, 2017

This is atrocious! — Gemma Pecorini (@gempecorini) June 24, 2017

A Boots spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “We’d like to thank our customers for bringing this isolated incident to our attention.

“We can confirm the content featured was not official Boots show material and we have removed the chart immediately.