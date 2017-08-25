Boris Johnson has warned Libya that Theresa May’s disastrous decision to call a snap general election shows the danger of going to the polls too early.

In what is sure to be seized on as a jibe at the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary twice made the point on his visit to the north African country in a bid to unite its rebel factions.

During his trip, Johnson told Libya’s acting Prime Minister Fayez al Serraj of the perils of going to the voters prematurely.

“We have had an election since I last saw you [in May]. It went more or less to plan. Well, not entirely to plan. It is a bit of a lesson which is that if you are going to have elections, you have got to get ready,” he said.

The informal remarks, captured on microphone by the BBC and passed to HuffPost UK, were echoed in an interview with Diplomatic Editor James Landale.

“We have been encouraging them [Libyan politicians], telling them about politics, telling them about what it takes to fight an election, warning them about some of the pitfalls in calling elections too soon or whatever which is one of the risks they face here because they haven’t got their ducks lined up properly.”