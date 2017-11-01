Boris Johnson Says His Jokes Are Good For British Foreign Policy

Boris Johnson has hit back at suggestions his jokes are damaging the United Kingdom’s relationships with other countries.

The foreign secretary said on Wednesday that “telling jokes is often a very effective way of getting a diplomatic message across”.

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, has suggested Johnson should cut out the gags as it was “really, really hard to do cross-cultural humour”.

Appearing before Tugendhat’s committee today, Johnson said it was “a little bit condescending” to think people in other countries did not have a sense of humour.

“Sometimes actually people greatly appreciate you are talking to them in an informal way while subtly getting the point across,” Johnson said.

Tugendhat, speaking in French, told Johnson: “There are people who do not agree with you.”