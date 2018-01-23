PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May and a “large number” of Cabinet ministers have rebuked Boris Johnson for briefing that the NHS should get a Brexit dividend of £100m a week. The Prime Minister reprimanded the Foreign Secretary during an hour-long debate on the funding of the health service, telling him that discussions should remain “private”. After several colleagues lined up to support the PM, a chastened Johnson failed to specify how much more cash he wanted, prompting Labour to declare he had “bottled” the issue and was just playing “internal party games”. But May did hint at a fresh cash injection for the NHS, telling the Cabinet that health along with housing and education were ‘priorities’ for her Government in any spending of money freed up after the UK quits the EU. In one of its strongest reprimands, No.10 said May had made clear how irritated she had been with widespread media reports that Johnson wanted £5bn more for the health service. “The Prime Minister and a large number of Cabinet ministers made the point that

Cabinet discussions should take place in private,” her official spokesman said.

Johnson famously declared on his Vote Leave battlebus that the NHS would get an extra £350m a week after Brexit, and his allies had briefed that he would on Tuesday demand £100m a week as part of a net figure to be shared on public services. Yet despite his friends predicting that Johnson would dominate the discussion and demand his extra sum by next year, the No.10 spokesman said “no minister discussed any specific number in relation to the NHS”. It is understood that while some colleagues such as Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove supported calls for more money, many ministers - including Brexiteer Liam Fox - lined up before he spoke to express their annoyance that the Foreign Secretary had gone public. Downing Street said that May had stressed during the meeting that the last Budget had already allocated an extra £6bn funding for the NHS. “As regards the future, and how any return of the EU contribution would be spent, the Prime Minister reminded Cabinet that the government has consistently said that we will spend money on our priorities, such as housing, schools and the NHS,” the spokesman said. “There will also be other calls upon that money but we will discuss those priorities at that time.

