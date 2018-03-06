Boris Johnson did not mean to threaten England would boycott the football World Cup in Russia, the Foreign Office has said.

The foreign secretary is facing demands to return to the Commons and explain himself after he appeared to suggest the team should withdraw if Moscow was found to be responsible for the hospitalisation of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter in Salisbury.

Johnson said as part of moves to “bring Russia to heel” it would “be very difficult to imagine that UK representation” at this summer’s World Cup could “go ahead in the normal way”.

The Foreign Office later clarified that Johnson meant just officials, dignitaries and politicians could stay at home.

And a source close to the foreign secretary said Johnson was not talking about “our boys” in the England team.

“He was trying to show the range of hard and soft power available to show our international displeasure,” the source said.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry mocked Johnson for the backtrack.