A leaked video has revealed the latest robot that Boston Dynamics has been working on and if we’re being honest, it’s a little terrifying.
Whereas in the past Boston Dynamics’ creations would be plodding around on static feet the team have realised that actually, making a robot with feet is needlessly difficult. Instead they’ve given it wheels.
Caught on camera by YouTube user ‘jurvetson’ this video shows Boston Dynamics’ founder Marc Raibert showing off their latest invention.
As you can see the video it appears as though the company has swapped out the feet for a pair of legs allowing the robot to not only move faster but with increased agility and balance.
Of course it doesn’t stop there, the team have also been putting the robot through its paces in a way that can only be described as truly impressive.
Yes, that’s a robot hopping over an obstacle.
In the future, when the robots finally take over, at least we’ll know who to blame.
