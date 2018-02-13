Boston Dynamics’ collection of robots seem to only exist for one purpose: to terrify humanity.

Well in keeping with this tradition the robotics company has released yet another video showing the new and improved capabilities of SpotMini, its cute-but-definitely-still-scary robot dog.

In the video, a standard SpotMini approaches a door and sees that it is shut. Rather than simply walking away however, it moves back making way for a new-and-improved SpotMini that comes with its very own robotic arm.