A University of Bournemouth student has died in halls of residence following a “chemical incident”.

Dorset Police were called to an address in the Bournemouth University Student Village in Poole following reports of the “sudden death” of a woman in her 30s.

Students and local residents were evacuated from surrounding properties over reports the Gillett Road home contained “unknown chemical substances”.

A student was found dead in Bournemouth following a 'chemical incident' in halls of residence

One student said police had warned there was the potential for a “chemical explosion”.

Josh Wilde, 18, a student at the university, told the Daily Star Online: “Apparently a policewoman said that there was a potential for a chemical explosion – and another one said that there is something flammable that is leaking.

“Some people from the immediate area were evacuated.”

The incident was attended by police and local fire and rescue services.

A police spokesperson said: “Dorset Police was informed of a sudden death of a woman aged in her 30s at an address in Gillett Road in Poole.

“It was also reported that the property contained unknown chemical substances.

Local residents were evacuated from their homes during the incident

“As a precaution residents of the surrounding properties were evacuated while the substances were removed.

“There were no suspicious circumstances.”

The University of Bournemouth confirmed that the deceased woman was a student at the uni.

A spokesperson described the incident as “isolated”, adding that it poses “no risk” to staff and students on campus this morning.

“We were made aware of an incident on Thursday evening on our Talbot Campus and can confirm the death of one student, whose next of kin are being informed, with our thoughts and support extended to them,” the spokesperson said.

Police and firefighters attended the scene

“Emergency services responded and we are actively working with the police on this matter and making support available for any student who has been affected.”

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and the coroner has been notified.

