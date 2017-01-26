Every parent hopes that their child’s teacher will be kind, supportive and go the extra mile for their students.
And mums and dads with children at Bowen State School in Queensland, Australia, recently received proof that their hopes are being met.
A photograph of a poem and goody bag, handed out to every student on the first day of term, went viral for its heartwarming message.
The year-four students were handed a bag that contained a rubber, stickers, a puzzle, a bookmark and some Smarties chocolates.
The poem explained why the items had particular significance as they started out in their fifth year of primary school.
“The eraser is to remind you that it is ok to make mistakes, we’ll work and learn together, no matter what it takes.”
“The Smarties are to remind you how smart I think you are. Work hard and do your best and remember to aim far!”
Acting headteacher Jemille Malouf, told Mama Mia the touching gesture isn’t an isolated incident: “It is just one of the ways that our brilliant teachers welcomed their new students this morning.”
Within three days of being posted on Facebook on 23 January the photo had been shared 21,000 times by people around the world.
Sandra Edwards commented: “Lovely. It looks like a symbol of the support to come!”
Although not everyone’s comment was so glowing, one person, John Simms said: “Good idea, poorly executed. Capitalisation half way through a sentence and splitting sentences up.”
And Bob Cox said: “This is rather patronising.”