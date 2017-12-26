All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States

    • Boxing Day Dip Pictures Show Brits At Their Hardy Best

    Madness.

    26/12/2017 16:12 GMT

    Most of us spend the day after Christmas scoffing leftovers and watching terrible television but some Brits are rather more intrepid.

    As if dealing with hangovers and heartburn wasn’t effort enough on the 26th, around the country, people head to their local body of water for a Boxing Day dip.

    If the thought doesn’t already have you shivering, strap in folks - it’s going to get chilly.

    No thank you

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Swimmers at Tynemouth brave the cold water

    The hoses make it even worse

    Whyyyyyyyyy

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Women take a dip in the sea at Tynemouth

     

    This pair opted for fancy dress

    Stephen Pond via Getty Images
    Dippers at Cromer in Norfolk

    As did this dedicated bunch

    This chap looked like he regretted his decision

    Stephen Pond via Getty Images
    The Cromer event has taken place since 1985 to raise money for the Stroke Association charity

    Not a chance

     

    Honestly we’re right behind you

    Absolutely not

    Utter madness

    Well done to everyone who took part!

     

    Related...

    MORE:newsChristmasboxing day

    Conversations