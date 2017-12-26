Most of us spend the day after Christmas scoffing leftovers and watching terrible television but some Brits are rather more intrepid.

As if dealing with hangovers and heartburn wasn’t effort enough on the 26th, around the country, people head to their local body of water for a Boxing Day dip.

If the thought doesn’t already have you shivering, strap in folks - it’s going to get chilly.

No thank you