A five-year-old boy who was swept more than four miles down a river in Northern Ireland before being rescued has died in hospital.

A major search was launched on Saturday after the child fell into the Braid River near Skye Park in Ballymena, County Antrim, at about 1pm.

He was dragged out more than 45 minutes later near Tullaghgarley and immediately airlifted to hospital, the Community Rescue Service said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said he died in hospital following the rescue.