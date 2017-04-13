Boy, 8, Learns To Drive On YouTube And Steals Dad’s Van For The Best Reason

Driving to the nearest McDonald’s because you’re craving a cheeseburger is hardly unusual – unless you happen to be eight years old.
That’s what one young boy did when the urge overcame him on Sunday afternoon in Ohio.
In fact, the intrepid joyrider brought his four-year-old sister along for the journey, swiping his father’s van keys after their parents fell asleep.
The pair made it all the way to their destination one and a half miles away, with witnesses stating the boy stopped at red lights, skilfully manoeuvred the stick shift vehicle and didn’t hit a thing.
The same spoilsports witnesses called the police, who caught up with the boy at the fast food restaurant’s car park.
When East Palestine Officer Jacob Koehler asked the young motorist how he had learned to drive, the boy replied that he had learned by watching videos on YouTube.
Officer Koehler told WKBN 27: “Honest to God, I’ve been a patrolman for two years and I don’t think I will have anything like this the rest of my career.”
He allowed the pair to get their cheeseburgers before taking them to the police station where they waited for their parents to pick them up.
No charges have been filed.