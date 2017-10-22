It quickly became apparent that the 18-month-old boy had died, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers were called to Newcastle House on Barkerend Road, Bradford, at about 5.10pm on Saturday following a report that a child had suffered life-threatening injuries, the Press Association reported .

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-month-old baby died following a fall from a sixth-floor window.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is clearly an extremely traumatic incident and specially trained officers are working to support the child’s family members and those who witnessed what took place.

“It is no exaggeration to say those who witnessed this incident will have been deeply traumatised by what they saw.

“A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the baby’s fall and she is currently receiving medical assessment in custody.”

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A crime scene remains in place at the scene as inquiries continue.