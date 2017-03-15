Picture the scene – you’re asked to carry a suitcase across a border. In the first instance, you’re certain it contains drugs. In the second, you think it’s probably clean.

Intentionally committing a crime like this carries a longer sentence than acting recklessly with the risk that you might be committing a crime.

But it’s not always easy for a jury to distinguish between the two.

Now, researchers at Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Yale universities have discovered that brain scans can reveal a suspect’s ‘state of knowledge’.