Certain Women May Be More Likely To Survive Breast Cancer By Not Having A Mastectomy

Certain breast cancer patients may benefit more from having breast-conserving therapy (BCT), also known as a ‘lumpectomy’, instead of a mastectomy, a large-scale study has revealed.

According to the NHS, surgery is usually the first type of treatment offered to breast cancer patients, followed by chemotherapy of radiotherapy or, in some cases, hormone or biological treatments.

Doctors will discuss the best treatment plan with each patient.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with one in eight women diagnosed at some point in her lifetime.

Study lead author Professor Sabine Siesling, of the Netherlands Comprehensive Cancer Organisation, said: “A considerably superior survival, both specific to breast cancer and from any cause of death, was found for breast-conserving therapy in the early stage.

“We believe this information will have potential to greatly improve shared treatment decision-making for future breast cancer patients. However, we would like to emphasise that these results do not mean that mastectomy is a bad choice.

“For patients for whom radiotherapy is not suitable or feasible… for whom the risk of side effects of radiotherapy is high, or who have the prospect of a poor aesthetic outcome following breast conserving therapy, a mastectomy may still be the preferable treatment option...

“Our study showed that BCT is at least as good as mastectomy and that some patients might benefit more than others from BCT in the future.”