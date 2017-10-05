‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Brendan Cole has kicked off with judge Shirley Ballas, following her comments in last weekend’s live show.

Brendan and his celebrity partner, Charlotte Hawkins, had a shaky performance in Saturday’s (30 September) show, finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard for their Cha Cha, but ultimately managing to avoid being in the bottom two.

During the judges’ comments, new addition Shirley Ballas commented that Brendan had made his choreography too complicated for Charlotte to keep up with, which has clearly irked him.