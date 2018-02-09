I only ever seem to make pancakes on Shrove Tuesday and it’s daft. Every year I vow I’ll cook them more often, they’re so delicious. The people of Brittany are far more sensible, they scoff buckwheat galettes all year round. I’m making myself a promise to follow their example.

Buckwheat flour has a wonderfully nutty flavour and because it’s not actually made from any form of wheat - it’s a member of the rhubarb family - it is gluten-free. I’ve used some plain wheat flour in this recipe because it makes the pancakes easier to handle. They can be made entirely from buckwheat, but please be aware they may break if you try to fold them ... you can always layer them instead.

Traditional fillings include ham and cheese and/or wilted spinach topped with an egg and sometimes a small splash of cream. They are also very good with spinach and smoked haddock mixed with a little mornay sauce.

One or two of these pancakes coupled with a salad makes a very good supper. Thin, supple, crispy at the edges with a savoury filling ... yum. Feel free to wash them down with some Breton (or Suffolk) cider.

Breton Buckwheat Pancakes (makes 6-8 pancakes)