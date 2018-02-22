Britain’s exit from the European Union will “significantly reduce human rights protections”, Amnesty International warned Thursday. A rush to sign new trade deals, the charity said in its annual report, also “means there is a growing risk the UK will soft-pedal on human rights around the world” in its drive to become “Global Britain”. Amnesty’s State Of The World’s Human Rights report singles out the Government’s “failure” to retain the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights in domestic law, “weakening the protections currently available to people in the UK”. It added that the Brexit bill also loses people’s ability to bring a case founded on EU ’general principles”, which include protections such as the right to equality.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Amnesty has warned that the EU Withdrawl Bill will 'significantly reduce human rights protections'

As an example of its fears around Britain softening its stance on global human rights to secure trade deals, Amnesty cited a report that appeared last month in China’s national newspaper, The Global Times. The article praised Prime Minister Theresa May for “resisting radical pressure at home” to raise concerns over the treatment of democracy protesters in Hong Kong in efforts to focus on trade and investment links with the world’s second-largest economy. Amnesty also highlighted recent UK trade delegations to Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and the USA that have shown an “unwillingness to speak publicly about human rights overseas”. Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s Director, said: “You don’t have to be pro or anti-Brexit to see that without reform the EU Withdrawal Bill is set to substantially reduce rights in the UK. “Under cover of Brexit, the Government is planning to strip the British public of protections - and people don’t even know their hard-won rights are under threat.” Allen said Amnesty is concerned the UK is using Brexit to “justify a new ‘hard-nosed’ approach to trade which could mean soft-pedalling on human rights overseas”.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Amnesty accused Theresa May's Government of 'planning to strip the British public of protections'

“The UK needs to hold fast to the principles of fair trials, free speech and decent labour standards. We mustn’t trade away our values in our eagerness to sign new deals,” she said. In its report Amnesty was critical of world leaders for promoting “hate and division to further their own political ends” and suggested that in the 70th year since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, human rights protections are “under serious global threat, with authoritarian leaders seeking to narrow or withdraw them”. Activists and organisations working to promote and protect human rights also “came under attack at an unprecedented level” during 2017/2018 it said. Amnesty also urged the British Government to urgently introduce measures addressing the legacy of Northern Ireland’s violent past. Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is to consult on mechanisms for investigating historic wrongdoing envisaged in the Stormont House Agreement between the main parties following the collapse of powersharing talks. Amnesty said Northern Ireland had failed “dismally” to deal with past human rights violations, end “discrimination” on marriage equality and reform “outdated” abortion laws. Northern Ireland campaigns manager Grainne Teggart said: “The collapse of the Stormont talks is no justification for the continuing denial of rights. “The Secretary of State Karen Bradley must deliver on legacy issues, marriage equality and abortion reform.”

Brian Lawless/PA Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International