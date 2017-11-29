Brexit Is Hindering Women's Progress At Work, Experts Say

Brexit has diverted attention away from supporting more women into senior work positions, experts say.

The Commons women and equalities committee heard evidence from three academics as part of a follow-up to its inquiry into the number of women in executive management.

Professor Ruth Sealy, of the University of Exeter Business School, said while previously senior figures appeared to be behind advancing the cause of female employees, in recent months support had dwindled.

“To some extent it feels like - for obvious reasons - that has quietened down a bit over the last couple of years, and if we could get it back to the noise levels that there were before then that would be really helpful,” she told the committee.

Pressed by chair Maria Miller on whether she meant the UK’s exit from the EU was “drowning out” the issue, Sealy added: “Yes. The government has other priorities at the moment.”