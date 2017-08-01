Half of Leave voters over the age of 65 would be happy for their family members to lose their jobs in order to ensure Brexit goes ahead.

A YouGov poll published today also revealed 61% of people who voted Leave at the referendum think that “significant damage” to the UK economy is a price worth paying for taking Britain out of the EU.

But according to to research, “Brexit extremism” is not restricted to people who backed the Leave campaign.

One in three Remain voters (34%), said that “significant damage” economy would be a price worth paying if it meant Brexit was stopped.

And one in five Remain voters would happily see the economy suffer “just to teach Leave voters a lesson”.