Brexit Phase One Deal Done - HuffPost Verdict

From Paul Waugh

The first hint of a real breakthrough came when the chief of staff of EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted a photo of a puff of white smoke emerging from the Vatican. The DUP may not have found funny that the post-Brexit future of Northern Ireland was being referenced in a joke about the Pope being elected. And it remains to be seen who will have the last laugh.

DUP leader Arlene Foster was satisfied there would be ‘no red line down the Irish sea’, yet she hinted that the late-night telephone calls to No.10 had not been entirely to her liking. “We ran out of time essentially,” she said, adding “but the PM has decided to go to Brussels” despite that. For all the talk of May being a prisoner of her Ulster allies, it was Juncker’s firm deadline of Sunday night for reaching a Phase 1 deal that forced the issue overnight.

The wonderfully elastic phrase ‘regulatory alignment’ remains in the text, though with extra guarantees to the DUP that the issue will be sorted in the next phase of talks. And that’s what today is really about: a classic EU fudge that kicks the can down the road once more. Juncker was suspiciously nice to May this morning, and no wonder as he’s got his way on hard cash and EU citizens’ rights.