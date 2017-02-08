Brexit took a major step forward tonight in the House of Commons as MPs voted overwhelmingly to kickstart the process to leave the European Union.

MPs voted in favour of the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill in the Commons at third reading by 494 to 122, a government majority of 372. Among those were 52 Labour MPs who rebelled against Jeremy Corbyn and refused to back Brexit.

The list included 13 members of the Labour leader’s shadow frontbench, including three party whips, and Clive Lewis from his Shadow Cabinet.

Lewis’s resignation brings to four the total of shadow cabinet ministers who have quit over Brexit following Jo Stevens, Rachael Maskell and Dawn Butler last week, who have not yet been replaced.

Heidi Alexander (Labour - Lewisham East)

Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow)

Mr Graham Allen (Labour - Nottingham North)

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting)

Luciana Berger (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, Wavertree)

Mr Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West)

Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda)

Ms Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North)

Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth)

Ann Clwyd (Labour - Cynon Valley)

Ann Coffey (Labour - Stockport)

Neil Coyle (Labour - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Mary Creagh (Labour - Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) - Walthamstow)

Geraint Davies (Labour (Co-op) - Swansea West)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West)

Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) - Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jim Dowd (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge)

Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood)

Mrs Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, Riverside)

Paul Farrelly (Labour - Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford)

Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) - Ilford South)

Kate Green (Labour - Stretford and Urmston)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour - Nottingham South)

Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood)

Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) - Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Dr Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton)

Peter Kyle (Labour - Hove)

Mr David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham)

Clive Lewis (Labour - Norwich South)

Rachael Maskell (Labour (Co-op) - York Central)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East)

Alison McGovern (Labour - Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Mrs Madeleine Moon (Labour - Bridgend)

Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South)

Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Stephen Pound (Labour - Ealing North)

Mr Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith)

Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington)

Owen Smith (Labour - Pontypridd)

Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central)

Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham)

Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green)

Dr Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour - Cambridge)