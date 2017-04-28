Bridal Fashion Week 2017: The Best Alternative Wedding Dresses And Suits

Bridalwear has left behind the accustomed virginal white look and instead has embraced all things weird and wonderful for 2017.

From Naeem Khan’s sentimental 80s Madonna references to Oscar de la Renta’s white tailored suit and Jenny Packham’s scarlet red dresses, standing out from the crowd reigned supreme for Bridal Fashion Week 2017.

Here are a few of our favourite alternative wedding attire options straight from the catwalk: