    28/04/2017 16:29 BST

    Bridal Fashion Week 2017: The Best Alternative Wedding Dresses And Suits

    Because not one style fits all 🙌

    Bridalwear has left behind the accustomed virginal white look and instead has embraced all things weird and wonderful for 2017.  

    From Naeem Khan’s sentimental 80s Madonna references to Oscar de la Renta’s white tailored suit and Jenny Packham’s scarlet red dresses, standing out from the crowd reigned supreme for Bridal Fashion Week 2017

    Here are a few of our favourite alternative wedding attire options straight from the catwalk: 

    • Marchesa
      Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
    • Naeem Khan
      Thomas Concordia via Getty Images
    • Ines Di Santo
      Albert Urso via Getty Images
    • Oscar De La Renta
      JP Yim via Getty Images
    • Oscar De La Renta
      Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
    • Jenny Packham
      Albert Urso via Getty Images
    • Naeem Khan
      Thomas Concordia via Getty Images
    • Monique Lhuillier
      JP Yim via Getty Images
    • Reem Acra
      Thomas Concordia via Getty Images
    • Jenny Packham
      Albert Urso via Getty Images
    • Naeem Khan
      Thomas Concordia via Getty Images
    • Reem Acra
      Thomas Concordia via Getty Images

