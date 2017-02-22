All Sections
    22/02/2017 20:26 GMT | Updated 23/02/2017 10:37 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017: Red Carpet Dresses And Outfits You Need To See, From Katy Perry, Rita Ora And Neelam Gill

    Neelam Gill's Galvan catsuit stole the show.

    The Brit Awards may be a celebration of music, but a model led the best dressed on the red carpet.

    Neelam Gill’s off-the-shoulder Galvan catsuit was beautifully proportioned, as was Katy Perry’s Versace twinset .  

    Rita Ora embraced two of this season’s hottest trends at once: embellishment and sheer fabrics, while Lianne La Havas chose an intricately embroidered Jenny Packham nearly-naked dress for the ceremony at the O2, London on Wednesday 22 February.

    Scroll down to see our pick of the best dressed celebs on the Brits red carpet this year: 

    • Neelam Gill
      Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • John Phillips via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Katy Perry
      Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    • John Phillips via Getty Images
    • Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • Rita Ora
      John Phillips via Getty Images
    • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Holly Willoughby
      Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • Michelle Keegan
      John Phillips via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Fearne Cotton
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
       Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood.
    • Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • Alesha Dixon
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Lianne La Havas
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    • NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images
    • NAO
      John Phillips via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Lilah Parsons
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • John Phillips via Getty Images
    • Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

    For all the winners from this year’s Brits click here.

    Brit Awards Red Carpet 2017
