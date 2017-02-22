The Brit Awards may be a celebration of music, but a model led the best dressed on the red carpet.
Neelam Gill’s off-the-shoulder Galvan catsuit was beautifully proportioned, as was Katy Perry’s Versace twinset .
Rita Ora embraced two of this season’s hottest trends at once: embellishment and sheer fabrics, while Lianne La Havas chose an intricately embroidered Jenny Packham nearly-naked dress for the ceremony at the O2, London on Wednesday 22 February.
Scroll down to see our pick of the best dressed celebs on the Brits red carpet this year:
-
Neelam GillDave J Hogan via Getty Images
-
John Phillips via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Katy PerrySamir Hussein via Getty Images
-
John Phillips via Getty Images
-
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
-
Rita OraJohn Phillips via Getty Images
-
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Holly WilloughbyDave J Hogan via Getty Images
-
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
-
Michelle KeeganJohn Phillips via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Fearne CottonMike Marsland via Getty Images
-
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
-
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
-
Alesha DixonDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Lianne La HavasMike Marsland via Getty Images
-
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images
-
NAOJohn Phillips via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Lilah ParsonsAnthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
John Phillips via Getty Images
-
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Also on HuffPost
Brit Awards Red Carpet 2017