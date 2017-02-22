The Brit Awards may be a celebration of music, but a model led the best dressed on the red carpet.

Neelam Gill’s off-the-shoulder Galvan catsuit was beautifully proportioned, as was Katy Perry’s Versace twinset .

Rita Ora embraced two of this season’s hottest trends at once: embellishment and sheer fabrics, while Lianne La Havas chose an intricately embroidered Jenny Packham nearly-naked dress for the ceremony at the O2, London on Wednesday 22 February.

Scroll down to see our pick of the best dressed celebs on the Brits red carpet this year: