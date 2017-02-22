All Sections
    22/02/2017 19:11 GMT | Updated 22/02/2017 22:26 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017: Brooklyn Beckham Hid His Snowboarding Injury Under A Burberry Coat

    He also sported some new facial hair.

    Brooklyn Beckham used a Burberry coat to disguise a recent snowboarding injury at the 2017 Brit Awards.

    Beckham draped the overcoat over his left shoulder on the red carpet at the O2, London on Wednesday 22 February.

    REX

    The 17-year-old also sported some new facial hair.

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images

    Beckham has had his left arm in a sling since he broke his collarbone during a family skiing holiday in Whistler, Canada on Saturday 18 February.

    He shared a video on Instagram of the moment he sustained the injury while snowboarding.

    Broke my collarbone at the end

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    He also shared a shot of his x-ray.

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    For all the winners from this year’s Brits click here.

    Brit Awards Red Carpet 2017
    Conversations