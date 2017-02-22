Beckham draped the overcoat over his left shoulder on the red carpet at the O2, London on Wednesday 22 February.

Brooklyn Beckham used a Burberry coat to disguise a recent snowboarding injury at the 2017 Brit Awards .

The 17-year-old also sported some new facial hair.

Beckham has had his left arm in a sling since he broke his collarbone during a family skiing holiday in Whistler, Canada on Saturday 18 February.

He shared a video on Instagram of the moment he sustained the injury while snowboarding.