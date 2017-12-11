The news that a Britain First rally in Belfast had to be postponed due to the snow has been met by a chorus of ‘lols’ on Twitter. Party leader Paul Golding and deputy Jayda Fransen posted a video to Twitter saying they were stranded at a snow-logged airport and that the event would not go ahead until the New Year because to the inclement weather. “Today is the day that snowflakes stopped fascists,” tweeted Jack Patton, while Naomi Long said: “Snowflakes 1, bigots 0.”

Today is the day that snowflakes stopped fascists https://t.co/LRg4qRMsKf December 10, 2017

Britain First have delayed their Belfast rally until the New Year because of the snow. Behold the power of snowflakes! December 10, 2017

#BritainFirst have had to cancel an event due to the snow...too much white? — The Sanity Clause ❄ 🇮🇸 (@StephenCarter2) December 10, 2017

Oh no, Britain First had to cancel their Belfast rally because of a bunch of snowflakes pic.twitter.com/wgicIpWYkg — Dawn Herod Foster (@DawnHFoster) December 10, 2017

😂Snowflakes ❄️ have literally forced Britain First to call off their fascist ‘rally’ in Belfast. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6pZ6u5nZtW — Patrick Corrigan (@PatrickCorrigan) December 10, 2017

“Behold the power of snowflakes!” declared James Ashe. “Britain First had to cancel an event due to the snow… too much white?” mused Stephen Carter. The rally, which claimed it would be “exposing Islam” in Northern Ireland was promoted with a poster asking for participants to support Fransen, who is due to appear in court later this month after being charged with using threatening and abusive language in connection with a speech she made at an anti-terrorism demonstration in Belfast on 6 August.

BELFAST RALLY POSTPONED pic.twitter.com/MbygoVku3G — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) December 10, 2017

In the video posted on Sunday, Golding said: “Unfortunately we are not going to be able to make it over to Belfast today, we’ve been stranded here at the airport in southern England for a good three to four hours now and the snow storm is showing no sign of abating whatsoever.” Fransen chimed in: “We’re so sorry guys. It’s just ridiculous. I wonder how countries like Canada, when they have like 20 inches of snow manage to cope but anyway, we were hoping to have got over sooner but we couldn’t fly until this morning because yesterday we had our usual commitments. We had to go to the police station in London and sign on and then we had to meet with police afterwards about the threats that I’ve received. “All of this nonsense that restricts our political activities has actually meant we had to fly this morning.”