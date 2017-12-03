Britain First Conference Hotel ‘Unhappy’ To Be Connected With Far-Right Group

A hotel where Britain First held a conference has said it is unhappy to have been associated with the far-right group.

The Wyboston Lakes resort in Bedfordshire, which was criticised online for allowing the controversial organisation to hold a meeting there, said the meeting room was not booked under the group’s name.

Pictures posted online by the fringe political group’s leader Paul Golding appeared to show dozens of people sitting in a room decked with banners declaring “Taking Our Country Back”.