The deputy leader of far-right group Britain First has been arrested in London over a speech made at a rally in Belfast this summer.

Jayda Fransen, 31, from Penge, south east London, was arrested in Bromley by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detectives on Saturday, the Press Association reports.

Britain First leader Paul Golding, in a video posted on his Twitter feed, said Fransen will be taken to Belfast to be interviewed over comments she made outside the City Hall in August.