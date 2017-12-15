Britain First Leader Paul Golding Charged Over Northern Ireland Rally Speech

PA Archive/PA Images Paul Golding has been charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour

Fransen, 31, was re-arrested at the court in Belfast on Thursday. She was detained minutes after appearing before a district judge accused of behaviour intended or likely to stir up hatred arising from her speech in the summer. Fransen was re-arrested by detectives for questioning about a suspected offence in the city earlier this week. She was detained after she featured in a tweet on Wednesday purporting to show her at a wall used to divide Catholic residents from Protestants to prevent violence during the Troubles. The message said it was shot in the staunchly unionist Shankill area of west Belfast. During the video post she criticised Islam.

PA Wire/PA Images Golding, left, with deputy leader Jayda Fransen (right) arriving at Belfast Laganside courts on Thursday

She and Golding were taken from the Laganside court building to a Belfast city centre police station for interview. The Police Service of Northern Ireland later announced that Golding had been charged. Britain First has enjoyed added prominence after US president Donald Trump re-tweeted three unrelated anti-Muslim videos posted by Fransen. Two featured violent scenes, including someone being pushed off a roof and another person being assaulted. The group has since boasted it received hundreds of new membership applications and said its Facebook posts were reaching hundreds of thousands more users.