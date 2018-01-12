A Britain First supporter has been jailed for 33 weeks at the Old Bailey after he drove at a curry house owner in Harrow, north London, on the anniversary of the Brexit vote.

Window fitter, Marek Zakrocki, 48, was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and assaulting his wife.

He was arrested last year after a drunken rampage in which he drove at Kamal Ahmed, owner of Spicy Night, trying to pin him against the building.