All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • UK

    Britain Officially Had A White Christmas After All Thanks To Snow Flurries In Cumbria

    And some of us are set for more of the cold stuff on Boxing Day ❄️

    26/12/2017 09:53 GMT

    Forecasters may have been skeptical about the UK’s chances of a snowy December 25, but last-minute flurries meant that 2017 went down in the history books as a white Christmas after all. 

    Despite a mild Christmas Day for most of us, with temperatures reaching 12.6C in parts of Cornwall, “light snow” was reported by the Met Office in Spadeadam in Cumbria. 

    Forecasters said that rain was also turning to snow in parts of southern Scotland, making it a white Christmas for some “just in the nick of time”.  

    Yellow weather warnings have now been issued for snow and ice in Scotland and the north of England until 11am on Boxing Day, with “wintry showers” and widespread ice predicted. 

    A second warning has been issued by the Met Office for large parts of Wales and northern and central England, with heavy rain predicted to turn into snow between 6pm Tuesday and 11am Wednesday. 

    Journey times on roads and railways are likely to be affected by standing water or snow, forecasters said, adding that there is a “small chance” that individual homes and businesses could be flooded. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    MORE:WeatherscotlandMet OfficesnowcumbriaWhite Christmas

    Conversations