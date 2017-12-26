Forecasters may have been skeptical about the UK’s chances of a snowy December 25, but last-minute flurries meant that 2017 went down in the history books as a white Christmas after all.

Despite a mild Christmas Day for most of us, with temperatures reaching 12.6C in parts of Cornwall, “light snow” was reported by the Met Office in Spadeadam in Cumbria.

Forecasters said that rain was also turning to snow in parts of southern Scotland, making it a white Christmas for some “just in the nick of time”.