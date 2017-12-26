Forecasters may have been skeptical about the UK’s chances of a snowy December 25, but last-minute flurries meant that 2017 went down in the history books as a white Christmas after all.
Despite a mild Christmas Day for most of us, with temperatures reaching 12.6C in parts of Cornwall, “light snow” was reported by the Met Office in Spadeadam in Cumbria.
Forecasters said that rain was also turning to snow in parts of southern Scotland, making it a white Christmas for some “just in the nick of time”.
Yellow weather warnings have now been issued for snow and ice in Scotland and the north of England until 11am on Boxing Day, with “wintry showers” and widespread ice predicted.
A second warning has been issued by the Met Office for large parts of Wales and northern and central England, with heavy rain predicted to turn into snow between 6pm Tuesday and 11am Wednesday.
Journey times on roads and railways are likely to be affected by standing water or snow, forecasters said, adding that there is a “small chance” that individual homes and businesses could be flooded.