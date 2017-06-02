Comedian Daliso Chaponda and the Missing People Choir have been confirmed as the last two acts voted through to the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final.
Both sets of contestants topped the viewer vote following Friday (2 June) night’s last semi-final.
Hosts Ant and Dec revealed funnyman Daliso received the most votes from the public, followed by Missing People Choir, who delivered a hugely emotional performance earlier in the evening.
They both now join last night’s qualifiers dance group Mersey Girls and crooners The Pensionalities in the grand finale, along with pianist Tokio Myers and young comic Ned Woodman, young magician Issy Simpson, comedian/magician Matt Edwards, singer Kyle Tomlinson and magic act DNA.
However, one more act will be given the chance to return to the competition for the final, when the judges pick a wildcard act.
They are yet to announce who it will be, but one contestant who looks likely to bag the honour is Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act Sarah Ikumu, who surprisingly left the competition during Wednesday’s show.
The grand final was originally due to take place on Sunday, but bosses made the decision to move it after plans for a concert to benefit the victims of the Manchester terror attack were announced for the same night.
As a result, ITV will no longer air the British Soap Awards live on Saturday as planned, and they will now be screened on Tuesday instead.
Watch the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final tomorrow at 7.30pm on ITV.