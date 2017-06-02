All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/06/2017 22:06 BST | Updated 03/06/2017 11:48 BST

    'Britain's Got Talent': Daliso Chaponda And Missing People Choir Voted Through To Final

    But the judges will be adding a wildcard to the line-up.

    Comedian Daliso Chaponda and the Missing People Choir have been confirmed as the last two acts voted through to the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final. 

    Both sets of contestants topped the viewer vote following Friday (2 June) night’s last semi-final. 

    ITV
    Deliso Chaponda won the last 'Britain's Got Talent' semi-final

    Hosts Ant and Dec revealed funnyman Daliso received the most votes from the public, followed by Missing People Choir, who delivered a hugely emotional performance earlier in the evening.

    They both now join last night’s qualifiers dance group Mersey Girls and crooners The Pensionalities in the grand finale, along with pianist Tokio Myers and young comic Ned Woodmanyoung magician Issy Simpson, comedian/magician Matt Edwardssinger Kyle Tomlinson and magic act DNA

    ITV
    Missing People Choir are also through to the final

    However, one more act will be given the chance to return to the competition for the final, when the judges pick a wildcard act. 

    They are yet to announce who it will be, but one contestant who looks likely to bag the honour is Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act Sarah Ikumu, who surprisingly left the competition during Wednesday’s show

    The grand final was originally due to take place on Sunday, but bosses made the decision to move it after plans for a concert to benefit the victims of the Manchester terror attack were announced for the same night. 

    As a result, ITV will no longer air the British Soap Awards live on Saturday as planned, and they will now be screened on Tuesday instead. 

    Watch the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final tomorrow at 7.30pm on ITV.

    READ MORE:

    Britain's Got Talent: Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktvuktvrealitybritain's got talentmissing people choirDeliso Chaponda

    Conversations