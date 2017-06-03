Simon Cowell has vowed to pay for life-changing surgery for a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ contestant.

The music mogul has pledged to help MerseyGirls dancer Julia Carlile with the costs of her spinal surgery if the dance troupe do not win the competition.

Syco/Thames/Dymond Simon Cowell

The 15-year-old suffers from scoliosis and needs an operation which could end her time as a dancer.

However, it was later discovered that pioneering surgery in the US could help save her career, but will cost around £78,000.

Simon has now said he will cover the costs of the operation, telling The Sun: “You get letters, you get calls. You have to draw the line at a certain point. But I think if someone comes on in this situation, to do nothing would be – well, I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror.

Syco/Thames/Dymond Simon has offered to pay for Julia Carlile's (bottom right) spinal surgery

He previously hinted he would help the young dancer out, following their semi-final performance on Thursday (1 June) night, telling her: “Whatever happens, we’ll make sure you’re in a great place.”

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ concludes tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.

'Britain's Got Talent' Most Memorable Moments