BA’s public relations nightmare worsened on Monday when the Daily Mail suggested the beleaguered airline should be stripped of its ‘British’ moniker, as travel chaos continued following an IT glitch.

Mail columnist Robert Hardman was so incensed by the disruption, he penned a full-page article denouncing the carrier and arguing its handling of Saturday’s IT incident required drastic punishment.

“This clapped-out, demoralised shadow of its former self must now join British Steel and British Leyland in the pantheon of bygone national giants,” Hardman wrote. “Why should Britain have its name sullied by this corporate clown act any longer?”