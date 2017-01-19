Five tanks were transported through the Channel Tunnel for the first time on Wednesday morning in a British Army drill testing how quickly heavy armoured vehicles can be deployed to eastern Europe in the event of a crisis with Russia.

The exercise, carried out shortly after midnight, involved tanks being loaded onto wagons sent to France from Folkestone.

The 40-minute return journey was completed a few hours later.

A British Army spokesman said the exercise was an “administrative move” and “not like an act of war”.