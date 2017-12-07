British Government Told To Stand Up To 'Bully' Donald Trump After Jerusalem Decision

Theresa May has been told to stop “bending over backwards” to please “bully” Donald Trump in the wake of his decision to officially recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The US President’s move was widely condemned on all sides of the House of Commons on Wednesday as MPs warned it could “fatally” damage the peace process. Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt said the UK disagreed with the decision as it was “unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region”. However Emily Thornberry, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, demanded the British government distance itself further from President Trump.

Thornberry said the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem delivered an “absolute hammer blow” to hopes of a peace accord in the region. “The sheer recklessness of that decision needs no debate. Donald Trump is not crying fire in the theater. He is deliberately setting fire to the theater,” she said. “Then he has the unbelievable cheek to claim he is doing this to move forward the peace process when in reality he is setting it back decades.” She added: “When will the government admit they have got their strategy with Donald Trump totally wrong? They told us holding his hand and hugging him close and indulging him with the offer of a state visit was the best way to wield influence and shape his policies. But on Jerusalem as on so many other issues before they have been made to look like fools. Weak, ignored and entirely without influence. “Bending over for a bully only encourages that behaviour. What our country needs and what the world needs is British government prepared to stand up to him.”

