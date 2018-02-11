Three British people have died in a helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon, the Foreign Office said.

The helicopter was on a tour of the canyon, one of the top US tourist destinations and more than a mile deep, when it went down on Saturday at around 5.20pm.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

Six passengers and a pilot were on board the helicopter when it crashed into jagged rocks by the Grand Canyon’s West Rim, according to the Associated Press.

Of the six British people involved, three have been killed and three are injured.