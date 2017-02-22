Twitter Abu Zakariya al-Britani was also known as Jamal al Harith or Jamal Udeen.

According to the BBC, the bomber was a Muslim convert born Ronald Fiddler. His brother, Leon Jameson, told The Times Al-Harith had “wasted his life”. He added: “I didn’t think he’d ever do anything wrong but, if he’s joining extremists, then, you know ... I’m not ashamed of him, I never will be. But it’s his own decision. I can only just give him advice if he needs any.” Zakariya al-Britani turned to Islam in the 1990s and travelled to the Pakistani city of Quetta in 2001 for what he claimed was a religious holiday.

